The Umpqua Valley Beekeeping Association’s assigned reading of “Beekeepers for Dummies” couldn’t have prepared Myrtle Creek resident Barbara Huffman for her first hands-on bee swarm collection call.
In early June, Chris Plumlee, Roseburg Country Club maintenance manager, learned of a group of honey bees located on the property. A guest informed him that bees were going in and out of a small hole at the end of the newly built deck connected to the club house. While the bees left club guests alone, Plumlee kept a watchful eye on the hole, observing the new hive’s wax comb grow significantly in just three weeks’ time.
By the time the hive had created seven large pieces of comb, Plumlee knew he needed help relocating the colony. He called up the Umpqua Valley Beekeepers Association — formerly Douglas County Bees — and requested help through their swarm hotline.
Since 2014, the association has been helping safely relocate bee swarms that are in the process of migrating into new hives through ethical and sustainable practices prioritizing the safety of both bees and keepers.
Through the hotline, Plumlee was connected with Huffman and fellow beekeepers who then tripped out to the country club to facilitate the relocation.
Huffman is a new member of the Umpqua Valley Beekeepers Association, so despite being the first person to respond to the swarm call, she partnered up other beekeepers to assist in her first hive relocation.
Once the swarm was safely collected, the bees were moved to their new home at Huffman’s backyard garden in Myrtle Creek.
Huffman affectionately calls the hive her ‘So-Bees’, short for Society Bees because they were relocated from the country club.
“I wanted to do it so we’d have pollinators for our garden and for the bees. The bees themselves need help. They’re not doing well and the more that they can be kept from dying, the better,” Huffman said. “I just wanted to have pollinators and be able to take care of them and help them out, so that was my goal.”
Relocating the hive was a priority for Plumlee. This was his first time having a group of bees moved from the country club property. He said the support he received from the beekeepers was well-coordinated and that they shared invaluable information with him, too.
“Bees are so important to our ecosystems,” Plumlee said. “Rather than spray the hive and kill them, it was more important to see if I could have something done.”
Umpqua Valley Beekeepers Association board of directors President Adrian Aramburu said members of the association focus on helping each other relocate swarms successfully and work to have fun while educating the public about honey bees.
“We don’t want people to spray them or kill them so we’re trying to let people know that we’re out there to help, if we can,” Aramburu said. “We’ve been encouraging our members to collaborate together and have each other be successful in collecting those swarms and bringing them to their new forever homes. Every swarm is different – some are difficult, some are super easy.”
The collection took the association about 40 minutes to complete, but as keepers gently vacuumed out bees from their temporary home, they struggled to locate the queen of the hive. Without her, the bees would not go easily and the hive would likely decline rapidly. Collection continued with a couple of keepers vacuuming bees from the desk while two more carefully harvested the combs and boxed up the structure on a nearby table.
In a stroke of luck, a volunteer spotted the queen on the ground by the table. A keeper quickly caught her in a special cage. The scent of the queen calmed the angry guard bees, whose reactions initially sounded like “tiny chainsaws,” according to Huffman. The rest of the collection and relocation process went off without a hitch. In busy springtime seasons when bees are commonly moving hives, beekeepers can assist in the relocation of multiple swarms per day.
Now that the hive has been safely relocated, Huffman enjoys observing the honey bees as they pollinate her garden.
“They are amazing to watch how they come out, pollinate the flowers and come back with their little backsides full of pollen,” Huffman said. “They’re very interesting and every single bee has a job in the colony… When I see creatures like that, it just builds my faith in a creator.“
Plumlee’s positive experience encouraged him to reach out to local beekeeping organizations when a swarm is in need of a new home.
“For other people, I would definitely call a beekeeper and get with them,” Plumlee said. “They have so much information — things that I didn’t know about the honey bees, especially.”
Plumlee learned that his all-black uniform was likely being interpreted by the bees as a predator set to steal their honey or harm their colony.
“They really need help,” Huffman said. “If we lose our pollinators, we lose our gardens.”
If you spot a swarm of bees in need of a relocation, contact the swarm hotline at 541-236-4732. The association hosts meetings from 6-8 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month at the OSU Extension Office at 1134 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg, and can be found providing education at upcoming events such as the Lavender Festival and the Douglas County Fair.
