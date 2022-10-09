Sixty years ago, Oregon experienced one of the worst storms on record commonly referred to as the Columbus Day Storm.
The community of Tenmile lost an entire orchard of peach trees. In Glendale, the roof of an unused airport blew off; cutting the tops off trees 40 feet away. And in Riversdale, the Curry Estate had dozens upon dozens of prune and walnut trees uprooted due to the extremely high winds, according to The News-Review’s Oct. 13, 1962 edition, published the day after the storm hit.
The Columbus Day storm had wind speeds recorded at or near 100 miles per hour, caused damage for around 24 hours and left around 1 million people without power in Oregon alone. An Air Force radar station on Mt. Nebo was also destroyed, according to the Oregon Historical Society.
“There really wasn’t a lot of damage in the valley,” said Paul Wikstrom, 81, a resident of Green at the time of the Columbus Day Storm. “I couldn’t see any damage from my porch.”
Vast swaths of trees were toppled as hurricane-force winds raced across Oregon on what was otherwise a normal Friday.
“Elliot Forest and then the Umpqua Forest up around Glide were destroyed,” said Brad Crenshaw, 71, a resident of Newton Creek at the time of the Big Blow. “My dad worked for Pacific Power & Light back then and I remember him being called out all day for power outages.”
According to Oregon State University reports, the storm damaged as many trees as the combined annual tree harvest of both Oregon and Washington. The economic damage was estimated at close to $200 million in 1962, which would look more like $1.4 billion in today’s dollars.
Weather patterns and specific conditions led to the 1962 Columbus Day Storm.
“The remnants of two typhoons, Emma and Freda, got caught in the jet stream and began to interact with a typical low-pressure system,” said Ryan Sandler of the National Weather Service in Medford, “then instead of coming inland and dispersing, the storm stayed offshore and traveled north up the coastline.”
Typhoons are the same as hurricanes, only in the Pacific Ocean as opposed to the Atlantic Ocean.
This storm came early in the season so it was unexpected in conjunction with a lack of meteorological technology to properly forecast such a storm leaving communities completely exposed to nature’s wrath.
“Everyone has heard of the Nor’easter storms that happen on the East Coast, we joke about the ‘Sou’westers’ because most of our storms come from the southwest,” said Sandler.
“It is likely they knew there was a low-pressure system in 1962, but with satellites, buoys and modern technology, we would likely be able to forecast this kind of a storm far in advance,” said Sandler, “but there is not much you can do with 100 mph winds coming at you.”
In the age of climate change concerns and growing fears over more powerful storm systems, Sandler offers a reprieve.
“I haven’t seen any studies about typhoons getting any stronger, actually, in my 23 years here it has been getting drier and we are having fewer storms this time of year,” he added.
