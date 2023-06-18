CANYONVILLE — SolRiver Capital, a Denver, Colorado-based green energy investment firm, announced in May that it plans to construct a 4 MW solar energy project in the Canyonville area, as part of the Oregon Community Solar Program.
The Oregon Community Solar Program, introduced in 2016 by the Oregon legislature, allows customers of Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Idaho Power to subscribe to a local solar project — a large number of solar panels in a central location, commonly referred to as a solar farm — and earn credits on their utility bills for a portion of the electricity generated by the project, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
The Community Solar Program is open to both homeowners and renters, so those without the means to install their own solar panels can use the program as a way to utilize solar energy. SolRiver said that the project in Canyonville could power 523 homes per year.
“There are a lot of people interested in solar who can’t participate on their own,” said Judy Campbell, a public relations consultant for SolRiver. “Through the Oregon [Community] Solar Program, they can take part in solar and save money. It’s really a win-win.”
SolRiver said that its project, which will reportedly take up 18 acres of space near North Gazley Road — near the South Umpqua River in Canyonville — is designed as an “agrisolar” project, positioning certain crops with the solar panels to allow for what the company said will be optimal land utilization.
“After an extensive search throughout the Tri-City area, we chose this specific plot of land for our solar project due to its unique combination of unused land, adequate utility infrastructure and supportive neighbors,” said Brandon Conard, a managing partner at SolRiver.
Campbell said that when the plant opens, local beekeepers will help provide bee hives to use alongside pollinating plants, while local goat farmers will provide goats for grazing overgrown grass.
“I think this will be a good thing for the Myrtle Creek, Canyonville area,” Campbell said.
The News-Review reached out to city officials in Canyonville and Myrtle Creek, who were unfamiliar with the proposed solar facility and said they have had no contact with the company as of yet. Myrtle Creek city administrator Lonnie Rainville said he first learned about the proposed solar farm from a press release posted online in May 2023.
“We’ve never had anybody come in and talk to us about building anything,” said Canyonville city administrator Dawn Bennett. “Nobody has stepped foot in here, there’s been no permits. I’m not sure what they’re doing.”
According to Conard, the company received a conditional use permit from the county. Conard said the company has to finalize system designs and pull a building permit from the county to begin construction.
However, the county said that SolRiver’s conditional use permit was only given tentative approval. According to a document obtained by The News-Review via a public records request, a number of conditions have to be fulfilled in order to be granted full approval for a conditional use permit.
These conditions include, but are not limited to, ensuring existing road access meets county standards, establishing themselves as responsible for facility maintenance and removal of the facility once it ceases operation, as well as signing a Restrictive Covenant for Resource Management — a document that specifies that owners of adjacent land will be allowed to conduct normal resource management on their properties.
SolRiver, the county said, applied for the conditional use permit 26 months ago, via the name Canyonville Solar LLC. After two years, the company did not complete the conditions laid out in the tentative approval, the county said, and had to request a one year extension. The company now has 10 months remaining to fulfill the conditions and receive final approval for their conditional use permit, or else they will have to reapply.
“They have not, to date, met the conditions for final approval,” said Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell. “They can’t proceed forward with building until they have final approval.”
SolRiver said they had no concerns about meeting their timeline and estimated that the Canyonville plant will be operational and generating power by summer 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.