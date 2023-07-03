The TNT fireworks vendor located at 2125 NW Stewart Parkway in the Walmart parking lot will sell fireworks, sparklers and more until 10 p.m. July 4. This year they received new, glow in the dark Pop-Its.
It’s that time of the year when it becomes more than appropriate to blast “American Pie” by Don McLean while proudly displaying the stars and stripes. It’s Fourth of July weekend.
“I’m excited to spend time with my family, and celebrate America’s birth and what it’s all about — it’s summer, you get to enjoy barbecued food, family and community,” said Annelisha Ellison, working the firework stand outside of Sherm’s Thunderbird Market.
The flavors of summertime are quite the draw for many — creamy potato salad, smoked chicken wings, scorched hot dogs, juicy fruit salad and tart cherry pie — bring people together.
“And it’s not a barbecue without the barbecued meat,” Ellison said.
For some, this year’s celebration is more than just flavorful foods and patriotism. It’s also a celebration of firsts. For Sierra Kirk, who works a booth in the Walmart parking lot, it’s her 1-year-old son’s first time experiencing the booms and sparks of the Fourth of July. He danced around in his baby bouncer amid piles of neon sparklers at the firework stand.
“We have a bunch of fireworks we saved up from last year — just for him,” Kirk said. “We’ll head to a barbecue at his aunt’s house and get to be with our family.”
Passersby collected armfuls of fireworks doused in images of iridescent unicorns, snowmen relaxing poolside, ominous lightning storms and miniature moon Martians.
The booths are expected to be boomin’ with foot traffic this weekend with those eager to stock up for their neighborhood celebrations.
“The Purple Rain and Cool Breeze are by far the most popular items,” Kirk said. “The Sparkle Berry is underrated, and the Glow Pop-Its are new to us this year — they glow in the dark.”
Most tents, notably recognizable for their spirited paraphernalia lining the perimeters, will be open through July 4, for any last-minute celebratory needs.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
