John Wilkerson plays guitar at a camp site in Roseburg’s Gaddis Park in June 2022. When asked about the possibility of moving his camp site to a property operated by a nonprofit organization or a public or commercial property designated to allow unhoused tent camping, he said he might be interested, but that he’d like to see what shape the site would take first.
Unhoused people wait to sign in at the warming center in January 2022. Temperatures were expected to dip into the 20s that night and the warming center, which opened on Monday, saw a huge jump in people seeking shelter and a warm meal.
A resident walks amongst the tents and shelter structures at Hastings Village in Sutherlin in July 2022. According to Umpqua Heart Presdient Wayne Ellsworth Hastings Village was established in November 2021.
News-Review file photo
Wayne Ellsworth, president of Umpqua Heart, at Hastings Village in Sutherlin in December 2022. One year in, the city’s transitional camp has become a model to address homelessness.
News-Review file photo
Dustin Hinton, one of 10 homeless people, moved to a site on Grange Road in Green in December 2022. He said he is trying to fix his broken vehicle and plans to leave once it’s finished.
A homeless camp along the bank of the South Umpqua River near Gaddis Park.
News-Review file photo
News-Review file photo
News-Review file photo
Karl Kiesz whittles a piece of wood as he speaks with a reporter from The News-Review in July 2022 at Hastings Village, a camp in Sutherlin created by the city for houseless people.
“Do you believe homelessness is a problem in the city of Roseburg?”
“How do you feel about camping on private property in the city of Roseburg?”
Those and other similar questions were contained in an online survey posted on the city’s web site. Nearly 5,400 surveys were filled out and submitted.
New state laws stipulate that individuals cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. However, local governments can impose “reasonable time, place and manner” restrictions on the those camping in public spaces. To help shape those restrictions, Roseburg and other local governments were required to obtain input from the public.
The survey, which consisted of 11 questions, was intended to get input from residents as the city updates its regulations regarding public camping. Like Roseburg, city’s across the state are grappling with how to abide by legislation that requires changes in how public camping is addressed.
The push dates back to 2021, when Oregon legislators passed two bills —House Bills 3115 and 3124— that impose requirements on how local governments can regulate public camping. The legislation calls for local governments, like the City of Roseburg, to review and update their regulations to comply with the new state laws, which call for compassionate protections for the unhoused.
The local governments have until July 1 to implement those regulations.
Here are some ofthe results from the city of Roseburg survey.
