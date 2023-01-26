When Marilyn Wilmus of Melrose answered her telephone on the afternoon of Jan. 16, she did not expect to find herself in a $9,000 scam attempt as her grandson began weaving a tale of car accidents, arrests, bail bondsmen and the need to keep things quiet.
“When I answered the phone, his voice sounded wrong, but he said he had been in a car accident and his face and nose were smashed up,” Wilmus said. “That was when I made my first mistake and asked if it was Tyler or Andrew, I should have never given them those names.”
Hindsight offers clarity.
“There were so many red flags, but we just lost my daughter, Tyler and Andrew’s mother, to cancer two years ago and I instantly started thinking about all the scenarios,” Wilmus said. “My other daughter was over visiting and I am so glad she was because the thought of losing my daughter and grandson so close to each other almost put me on the floor.”
Wilmus was told by a person who said he was Mark Stevens, that he was a lawyer for her grandson and would keep him out of trouble for rear-ending a pregnant woman who had been hospitalized if she was able to send $9,000 immediately to an address in Florida.
“He told me to tell the bank the money was for college tuition so there wouldn’t be any issue,” Wilmus said.
When Wilmus and her daughter arrived at the U.S. Bank at 2080 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg, the teller immediately saw a reason for concern and refused to send $9,000 without more investigation.
“I’ve been trying to reach out to U.S. Bank to provide a thank you,” Wilmus said. “They did us a great service and educated us. I took in a bouquet for the teller that helped and delivered it myself.”
According to a U.S. Bank spokesperson the company wants to be a strong line of defense against fraud for its customers. “In addition to providing training and up-to-date reference materials for our employees, we conduct campaigns to educate our customers and communities,” a statement read. “Elder and vulnerable adults are often specifically targeted for scams and financial exploitation. Our bankers are trained to pay close attention to transaction patterns and identify discrepancies.”
The bank teller took Wilmus to an online site to search for the name and residence provided which showed a private residence with no registered lawyers or bail bondsmen.
“I should have caught all that, but when the bank and then my daughter and I checked further, it became obvious this was a scam,” Wilmus said. “That is when my daughter decided to give Andrew a call and, of course, he answered while at work saying he was fine and nothing was going on.”
Although fraudsters are constantly working to create more and more sophisticated ways to scam unsuspecting victims, there are opportunities for people to protect themselves, reported the U.S. Bank spokesperson.
Wilmus wants for people to be aware that scammers will use any tools available to try and get money from innocent individuals.
“I have called the sheriff’s department and the attorney general and want to get this message out there,” Wilmus said. “These people have no problem taking your hard earned cash without any care, we have to be careful and protect ourselves.”
It was only three days later when the phone rang again and a voice told Wilmus she had a large PayPal purchase that was on hold and needed more information.
“I told them to cancel everything and the account. Then I deleted and blocked the number,” Wilmus said. “It is just not right that people are doing this.”
Federal Trade Commission data shows that consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70% over the previous year. The FTC received fraud reports from more than 2.8 million consumers in 2021, with the most commonly reported category being imposter scams, followed by online shopping scams, according to ftc.gov.
