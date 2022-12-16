Beverly Cole, during her candidacy for the Ward 4 seat on the Roseburg City Council. Cole won her seat in 2018 and retired from the City Council on Dec. 12, 2022 after her years of service to the community.
At Monday's Roseburg City Council meeting, Mayor Larry Rich recognized the retirement of City Council members Bob Cotterell and Beverly Cole who were attending their last council meeting as councilors.
Cotterell spent much of the last 45 years in the service of Roseburg, having spent 25 years on the police force, previously serving on the City Council from 2011 to 2014 and participating in many volunteering projects. Cole served as city councilor for Ward 4 from 2019 until her recent retirement.
“It’s always a sad moment when you lose somebody you spent four years working with, so tonight is probably a celebration for them and a sad note for us as we have to say our goodbyes,” Rich said. “I want to thank them for their service, the service that they gave to this council, the service that they gave to the city staff and the service they gave to the community and the city of Roseburg.”
As applause rang through the council's meeting room, Rich passed out plaques of service and photographs from the walls of City Council.
“Don’t forget to take your name tags on the way out,” Rich reminded them, with a smile and a nod.
“I would like to thank the staff and council for the respect and cooperation I have seen here for the past four years,” Cotterell said. “It really has been a joy. Staff is very helpful and while council didn’t always agree, we did muddle through and get by. I will miss everybody.”
Some council members dabbed their eyes as more applause rang for the departing councilors.
Rich announced the oath of office ceremony for the newly appointed/elected and re-elected officials would take place at 4 p.m. Jan. 3 in the Roseburg Public Safety Center. The three new councilors —Ellen Porter, Ruth Smith and David Moore— will attend their first City Council meeting on Jan. 9.
