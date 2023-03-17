Six high school students are about to make Roseburg High School history as the first team to compete in the FIRST Tech Challenge Championship, an international robotics competition.
Team Aries, as the group is called, is one of three teams in Oregon to advance to this stage. Championships will be held April 18-22 in Houston, Texas.
To attend, they first had to place at the state level. Team Aries was the only one out the three Roseburg High School teams to make it to worlds. They took eighth place in the robot portion of the state championships.
They were also finalists for the Control Award for innovative thinking with sensors and software to increase robot functionality and team leader Elias Malak received a Dean's List award for academics and student leadership. This is the second year in a row Malak won this award; he was also one of only four students in Oregon to make Dean's List.
"I just want to go there and gain more experience in what it is to compete. Last time I was there, it was from an audience perspective. I never got to experience the stresses," Malak said. "I'm interested to see how everything plays out."
Malak will be joined by Ian Russell, Sam Cohan, Kevin Chi, August Hastings and Braylon Gouge.
The competition itself seems simple enough: The team has two and a half minutes in each round. The first 30 seconds are fully automated, meaning the team cannot control the robot in any way while they achieve their goal.
Then, using handheld controllers, the team will move the bot around the field. Using a robotic arm, they will grasp different cones placed around the field and move them onto poles of varying sizes to score points. This will take place on a 12 foot by 12 foot field with three other teams active at the same time.
Malak said after a recent recount, around 300 teams will be attending this international competition. These are mostly high school students, though a few middle school teams will also compete.
"It's two robots versus two robots on teams of two that are randomly selected," Cohan said. "But the actual competition is different every year. What task you're trying to complete and the scoring of the rules change from season to season."
It's taken a lot of work to get here. The team started working on their robot in August, making adjustments along the way to properly meet competition requirements. In the week leading up to state, each member did upwards of 65 hours of work. That's on top of school and other extracurricular activities.
But their passion is evident. Even when not working on the robot, they are still going out into the community to educate people on robotics — and the numerous aspects it entails.
It's rewarding, they said, to watch it all come to life.
"Seeing your creation work consistently, effectively and knowing that you put so much time and effort into it and it works every time," Chi said.
Currently, the team is adapting its robot to be faster and more efficient in the way it handles the cones. They're also looking from help from the community.
"This experience and learning opportunity is amazing. This is an adventure that we have never gone on and we didn't understand what exactly it meant. We were so excited to get this advancement ... but now we have a bill to pay," robotics coach and science teacher Ira Wier said. "There is a $17,000 bill that this little Roseburg High School club has to somehow pay before April 17 when we leave. So we would really love some financial support from local businesses or families who are interested in supporting our program on this adventure."
Anyone in the community interested in helping can take a check to the high school, made out to the Roseburg High School Robotics Team, or email rhsariesrobotics@gmail.com for more info.
