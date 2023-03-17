Six high school students are about to make Roseburg High School history as the first team to compete in the FIRST Tech Challenge Championship, an international robotics competition.

Students on the Aries robotics team at Roseburg High School show their robot on Wednesday that will be modified to compete in the upcoming worlds tournament.

Roseburg High School's robotics team Aries finds out they are going to the FIRST Championships for the first time in school history.
(From left) Elias Malak, Sam Cohan, August Hasting, Braylon Gouge, Kevin Chi and Ian Russell stand with two of the robots they constructed as part of the Aries robotics team at Roseburg High School.

Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

