A Riddle man died when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Canyonville-Riddle Road Monday night, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Terance Thy Cowan, 25, was traveling east on Canyonville-Riddle Road when his Harley-Davidson collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brandon Hogue, 26, of Canyonville.
Cowan, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hogue was fully cooperating with law enforcement during its investigation, which is ongoing.
Speed was reportedly believed to be a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.