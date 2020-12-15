A Riddle man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse in relation to a case from 2016.
Jordan Louis Carney, 21, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on the accusation of having sex with another juvenile male.
According to a court document, the crime was allegedly committed in Myrtle Creek. The victim told investigators that the acts had occurred over the course of five months and approximately 50 times.
The document reports that on Dec. 11, Carney had agreed to take a polygraph test, but the Oregon State Police detective administering the test reported that Carney had failed.
The victim and his family said the abuse occurred between three and four years ago, while Carney told investigators it was closer to seven years ago.
According to the court document, Carney admitted that there was one occurrence, but that the timeline was wrong.
Carney is being held on $150,000 bail.
