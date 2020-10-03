Dustin McGrorty of Riddle will have to pay nearly $9,000 in restitution and will not be able to hunt, fish or trap after pleading guilty to a poaching incident.
McGrorty, 39, entered a guilty plea in Jackson County Circuit Court on Sept. 2 for poaching a buck deer in Ashland in October 2019.
McGrorty was observed loading a deer into a pickup while on a city street in Ashland. He later admitted to shooting the buck as it laid under a bush against a house.
During the investigation, police found that the bullet used to shoot the buck went through the wall into the home, above the front door.
The homeowners submitted a written statement to the court that stated, “This animal had become a fixture in our lives. Nearly every day through the summer it could be found resting in the location where it was ultimately killed, just a few feet from our front door. When we came out of our home in the morning we would say ‘hello’ to ‘Bucky’, as we came to name him. For him to have been killed in this cowardly and unsportsmanlike manner was a blow to us. We were heartbroken and disturbed.”
McGrorty has to pay $8,891 in restitution, will have a five-year suspension for hunting, fishing and trapping, two year probation, and will need to perform 80 hours of community service, obey all laws, forfeit weapons and hunting gear and cannot possess firearms during his probation.
The homeowners also expressed concern about the home being used as “the backstop of its bullet” and the danger and risks of the bullet entering the home. Although the homeowner expressed that five years in prison was not their desired outcome, they also expressed that restitution alone would be no more than a slap on the wrist.
McGrorty will have to pay $8,420 in restitution to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and $471 to the homeowners.
“What he did was stupid and irresponsible,” the homeowners wrote. “We also do not view his football glory days at SOU as a reason to excuse his behavior. There needs to be something more.”
McGrorty is a Southern Oregon University hall-of-fame running back who had a brief stint in the National Football League.
McGrorty was accompanied by 39-year-old Jeffrey Baker of Riddle during the incident. Baker received a $435 fine and was charged with prohibited conduct regarding licenses, tags and permits.
