RIDDLE — It’s been a Riddle tradition for decades, and it will return this weekend, packed full of fun events.
The Riddle Sawdust Jubilee is a day-long event held across the small town in southern Douglas County, with roots stretching back to 1955, according to Dawn Mills, a member of the organizing board.
It began as the “Riddle Nickel Sawdust Jubilee”, but became a yearly tradition under the name “Riddle Sawdust Jubilee” in 1983. Since then, it’s been held nearly every year in Riddle.
“I grew up in Riddle and people did this for me as a child, so I wanted to do this for the people in our community,” Mills said. “And that’s the best part about this. Seeing the community come together.”
The events start early Saturday morning, according to a schedule posted on Facebook, with a one-mile or 5K fun run, community breakfast and softball tournament all beginning at 8 a.m, but the day only gets busier from there.
Vendor booths open along Riddle’s Main Street at 10 a.m., as well as a raffle. An hour later, at 11 a.m., a parade will be held through the downtown square, beginning and ending at Riddle Elementary School.
A number of other events follow, including a performance from Umpqua Cheer at 11:30 a.m., a chainsaw carving competition at 11:45 a.m., an arm-wrestling competition at noon, a cribbage tournament at 2 p.m., a watermelon eating contest at 3 p.m. and an ax throwing contest at 4 p.m.
At the same time, a car show will be held at the Riddle Junior and High School parking lot, from noon to 4 p.m., as well as a Riddle High School reunion at the Riddle Community Center.
If that’s not enough, the night will end with fireworks at 10 p.m, which can be watched from anywhere in the Riddle area, or beyond. Mills said popular gathering spaces to watch the show include the Main Street parking lot, the Riddle Bypass Road, the softball field, area parking lots and the Riddle High School lawn.
The softball tournament will continue the next day, starting at 8 a.m.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
