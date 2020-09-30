A Riddle woman accused of having sexual relations with a minor male was sentenced Monday to three years probation.
Rheta Leanne Melvin, 37, entered guilty pleas on both first- and second-degree counts of online corruption of a minor. She was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender.
The case was discovered in November 2019, when Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted Melvin after learning of her sexual contact with a 14-year-old Myrtle Creek boy.
Through a social media messaging platform, Melvin had been alleged to have sent the boy sexually explicit photos and videos, according to court documents. The boy eventually agreed to sneak out of his house to meet Melvin for sex on Nov. 24, 2019.
She was arrested on Dec. 5, 2019, and eventually released on $5,000 bail.
Additional charges of luring a minor, rape in the third degree, sexual abuse in the second degree, sodomy in the third degree and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor were dismissed by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall in Monday’s hearing.
