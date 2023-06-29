Put away your wallets, as the annual Riverbend Live! returns to Winston beginning Friday, for five weeks of free music groovin’.
A variety of rockin’, soulful and twangy regional and national artists will perform each Friday night at Riverbend Park in Winston. Concerts start at 7 p.m. lasting about two hours.
Board of Directors Vice President Liz Jones is eager to welcome the crowds back this time around, following previous years of shrunken turnouts due to the pandemic.
“I take a lot of pride bringing live music of such a high caliber, on such a big stage, to such a small town,” Jones said. “We would love to draw those from Douglas County and beyond for a grand entrance to the sweet little town of Winston.”
Amythyst Kiah, fusing sounds of folk, blues and rock, kicks off the series this Friday. Kiah is highlighted for her masterful, raw, mesmerizing talent by Rolling Stone, Billboard and MTV magazines.
“We’re excited to come back to Oregon. Anywhere where there’s mountains I feel at home, and playing music on the water, there’s nothing like it,” said Kiah.
Her Americana music incorporates both tender acoustic guitar, and rock ‘n’ roll electric guitar, making it “an emotional rollercoaster that hopefully you’ll enjoy being on.”
Kiah performed at Roseburg’s Music on the Half Shell last year to rave reviews.
Continue exploring the grooviness of synthesized country/folk/rock genres on July 7, with Blitzen Trapper, from Portland.
Jackie Venson, an Austin, Texas, “legend in the making,” according to Forbes, performs R&B/soul on July 14.
Consider wearing your best boots and cattleman hat on July 21, for cowboy poetry by Randy Rieman, and eccentric, accordion-playing, yodeling by Sourdough Slim.
Wrapping up the weeks of entertainment on July 28, and July 29, an adaptation of the three-time-Tony-nominated hit, “A Year with Frog and Toad,” based on Arnold Lobel’s book series follows the friendship of Frog and Toad as they celebrate their unique, differing traits.
Hot dogs, burgers, homemade dumplings and crisp ales are available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite comfort items: cozy blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and refreshments, creating ideal conditions to sit back, relax and enjoy the show.
Pets and smoking are prohibited from the event. Be sure to feel the music, but avoid dancing too far into your neighboring concert-goer’s space.
“Don’t miss a show – bring your friends and family – turn it into an evening of summertime fun,” said Jones. “There’s no bad seat in the house.”
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.