Robert Freeman, pictured in the Glide High School Library, will take over as the superintendent for the Glide School District starting July 24 following a months-long candidate search process. He was offered a three-year contract by the school board Wednesday night.
GLIDE — The Glide School District has been in search of a new superintendent for months now and following a five-hour-long meeting at Glide High School on Wednesday night, the position will be filled by Robert Freeman.
Freeman has been the director of human resources for the Roseburg school district for eight years. He was unanimously selected for the superintendent position by the Glide school board.
“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as superintendent of Glide School District and to continue the work of improving student outcomes and building great experiences for kids,” Freeman said in a statement Thursday.
Freeman, a graduate of Oakland High School, has lived in Douglas County for over 50 years. He is entering his 37th year in education, having served 14 years as a classroom teacher and 22 years as an administrator in Sutherlin and Roseburg school districts.
“After interviewing Robert and speaking extensively with his references, I am certain that he is the right person to lead our district to ongoing success,” Board Chair Tracy Adevai said.
The sentiment was echoed by board vice chair Tim Shaw, who said Freeman has the vision and desire to see all students succeed — not just academically, but also the special experiences the district offers.
About 40 community members attended the public meeting. The school board offered Freeman a three-year, full-time contract following a nearly three-hour executive session.
Executive sessions are closed to the public. When the meeting was reopened into public session, 20 community members returned to see out the rest of the agenda.
With the dust settling after months of candidate interviews and discussions, the Glide school board welcomed Freeman to the district.
Janet Holland also joined the school board, after applying for a vacant position. She was sworn in early in the evening.
“The Glide school board wishes to express their thanks to (interim superintendent) Mr. Mayer for his service to our school district and our community,” Adevai said.
The school board issued a statement regarding an ongoing investigative report being conducted by Ussery Consultants.
The investigation was sparked by complaints filed against former interim Superintendent Patrick Mayer. Adevai said the report will remain closed to the public, but complaints of policy violation were unfounded.
The next Glide School District regular board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Glide High School Library.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
