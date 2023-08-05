230820-nrr-glidesuper-1.jpg

Robert Freeman stands outside of Glide High School on Thursday.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

GLIDE — Robert Freeman’s first day as the Glide school district’s new superintendent was July 24, kicking off a fast-paced preparation period before the quickly approaching start of the 2023-24 school year for students and faculty. His appointment followed a months-long candidate search to fill the position.

Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

React to this story:

3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.