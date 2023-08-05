GLIDE — Robert Freeman’s first day as the Glide school district’s new superintendent was July 24, kicking off a fast-paced preparation period before the quickly approaching start of the 2023-24 school year for students and faculty. His appointment followed a months-long candidate search to fill the position.
The long-time educator and administrator is starting his 37th year in education and this year will be his first time as superintendent.
At 9 years old, Freeman’s family moved to Sutherlin. He graduated from Oakland High School and went on to obtain a bachelor of science in social sciences from Western Oregon University before starting his career in education. He said he always knew he wanted to go into education thanks to a fifth grade teacher and coach of his who inspired him to become a teacher and mentor.
“From a very young age I knew I was going to be a teacher,” Freeman said. “Honestly I felt kind of weird going through high school and all my friends didn’t know what they wanted to do and the direction they wanted to go because I was set. I always knew that I was going to be a teacher and make a difference in kids’ lives.”
Freeman said that public education is grappling with a shift in narrative focus away from kids, who are meant to be the center of discussion for schools, and toward individuals and adults. He said his goal is to refocus that narrative on students and their success in order to provide impactful and meaningful educations to all those attending Glide schools.
“I think it’s the last thread of democracy. If we lose public education then we’ve lost our democracy and our country and I know those are strong words but I firmly believe that,” Freeman said. “I hope in my limited time that I have left in education that I can continue to champion public education and all the great work that’s happening in schools to help kids be successful.”
Board Chair Tracy Adevai said Freeman’s experience and local connections stood out from other applicants. She said his eight years of experience working as the Roseburg school district human resources director is “invaluable.” She hopes to learn from him as the board and superintendent work together to unify and foster a love of learning within the district.
“He just comes with a wealth of information and experience and I’m hoping a little bit of that knowledge will rub off on me that I can absorb and learn from him,” Adevai said. “I can’t wait to learn what he has to share.”
Adevai said Freeman’s focus on conflict resolution, leadership and collaboration are what Glide was in need of from its new superintendent. She said everything that the district, board and community does in Glide is being modeled for children and this appointment is the first step toward leading positively by example.
“Honestly, if I never can do anything else, I will just feel satisfied that he’s here because the whole point of getting involved in the board is to try to help your district be the best for kids and I feel like just even getting him here, we’ve already bitten off a huge chunk of that,” Adevai said. “So now it’s like, gosh, we’ve already done that, the next (three) years, I can’t wait to see what it brings.”
Class will be back in session for the Glide School District on Aug. 28 and Freeman is looking forward to working with faculty and students.
“Public education is way too hard to do by yourself and if you’re always focusing on other people and what they’re doing wrong, it’s just exhausting,” Freeman said. “I choose to surround myself with positive people who are working hard and for the betterment of kids so I have a great year every year. This year will be a great year.”
