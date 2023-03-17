Students from Roseburg Christian Academy, a private Seventh-day Adventist school in Roseburg, gathered in the school's gymnasium Thursday to participate in the school's history fair.
Over the past eight weeks, students worked on preparing presentation boards along with research essays about historical figures from the renaissance and American revolution. On Thursday, they arrived at the school to present their projects — fully dressed in costume — and sing onstage in front of their families.
Roseburg Christian Academy's principal, Mary Karcek, said the event was the first time the school hosted a history fair.
"It's history, history's kind of a forgotten era," Karcek said. "It opens their eyes to other cultures, other ideals and views. It makes a more balanced human being, I think."
"There's such a lack of knowledge about this time period," said Tamara Wilbanks, who teaches first through third grade at the school. "It's fun to teach the kids about things they don't know about."
Karcek and Wilbanks both felt that one of the most important aspects of the event was the focus on creativity — something that students who participated in the fair agreed with.
Kennedy Glassman, a sixth grader, made her project about Galileo Galilei, the 17th century Italian astronomer. Making the art on the poster board, she said, was her favorite part of the project.
"I really like doing art, so I try to use as much creativity as I can do in school," Kennedy said. "I was really able to get creative."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
