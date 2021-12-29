All city of Roseburg buildings will be closed Friday in recognition of the New Year's holiday.

This includes the public safety center, public library, city hall and other buildings operated by the city. Police and firefighters will continue working during the holiday.

These buildings, which typically operate from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays will resume normal operation after the weekend. 

In addition, the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., will be closed Saturday as well. 

Due to the pandemic, officials continue to encourage anyone doing business with the city to contact by email or phone, if possible. 

Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.

Reporter

