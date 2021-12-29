Roseburg city buildings will close for New Years holiday MADISON TEMMEL The News-Review Madison Temmel Reporter Dec 29, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All city of Roseburg buildings will be closed Friday in recognition of the New Year's holiday.This includes the public safety center, public library, city hall and other buildings operated by the city. Police and firefighters will continue working during the holiday.These buildings, which typically operate from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays will resume normal operation after the weekend. In addition, the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., will be closed Saturday as well. Due to the pandemic, officials continue to encourage anyone doing business with the city to contact by email or phone, if possible. Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madison Temmel Reporter Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217. Follow Madison Temmel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two suspects arrested in Drain after massive search Roseburg teen sent to hospital after crash on Highway 58 Death Notices for December 24, 2021 Woman sent to hospital after fire in southeast Roseburg Officials stress preparation ahead of winter weather TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers General Accounting Manager Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest Oregon reports 1,900 daily COVID cases, most since September Health Calendar Nolan Capital, Inc. Announces Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Coastal Farm & Ranch, the Northwest’s Leading Ranch and Country Lifestyle Retailer Public Meetings Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
