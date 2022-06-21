The newest members of Roseburg’s City Charter Review Committee are poised to begin their work. The committee will hold its first meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The group includes councilors Andrea Zielinski, Sheri Moothart and Bob Cotterell, along with citizen members Mike Baker, Sheila Cox and Jeffery Weller.

The committee has been tasked with evaluating the city’s current charter, which has been in place since 1982, and recommending changes to the council.

In this meeting, members will look at the charter review process that is planned and decide whether to stick with the current City Charter or change to a model from the League of Oregon Cities.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers.

