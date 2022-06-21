Roseburg City Charter Committee ready to work The News-Review Jun 21, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The newest members of Roseburg’s City Charter Review Committee are poised to begin their work. The committee will hold its first meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.The group includes councilors Andrea Zielinski, Sheri Moothart and Bob Cotterell, along with citizen members Mike Baker, Sheila Cox and Jeffery Weller.The committee has been tasked with evaluating the city’s current charter, which has been in place since 1982, and recommending changes to the council.In this meeting, members will look at the charter review process that is planned and decide whether to stick with the current City Charter or change to a model from the League of Oregon Cities.The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATE: Roseburg woman killed in Garden Valley Road crash New medical center moves closer to reality in Roseburg Roseburg City Council approves proclamation recognizing Pride Month in Roseburg South Douglas Rodeo set for this weekend in Myrtle Creek Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News DINT busts 5 illegal marijuana operations Roseburg City Charter Committee ready to work Amergent Hospitality’s Little Big Burger Brand Launches National Franchising Campaign Berkley One Introduces Collector Vehicle Product in Arizona GrowGeneration Announces Jackson, Mississippi Store Opening June 27, 2022
