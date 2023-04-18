No tents at the Stewart Park duck pond, Gaddis Park or near the river. No large camps. No camping on public property anywhere in the city during the day, nor any belongings left behind.
These are just a handful of more than 30 restrictions Roseburg officials are considering to meet two court rulings, and state legislation, intended to regulate public camping while protecting the rights of the unhoused.
The proposed restrictions were presented to the Roseburg City Council during a work study meeting Monday evening. The Roseburg Homeless Commission held a similar meeting March 27. Public input was not allowed at either meeting, but will be allowed at upcoming meetings.
City Manager Nikki Messenger said the proposed restrictions were based in large part on the results of an online survey the city conducted. The survey showed that the sites people felt most strongly about not allowing public camping were downtown, and in residential and retail districts.
The federal court rulings prohibit criminal penalties for people sitting, sleeping or lying outside on public property when they cannot obtain housing or shelter elsewhere. The Oregon Legislature requires all city laws regulating public camping to be “objectively reasonable” and codifies how cities must provide notice and store property when removing established campsites on public property.
Local governments across Oregon, including Roseburg, have until July 1 to update their ordinances to comply with the legislation.
Adding to the challenge is the fact that the proposed changes largely depend on an interpretation of what is “objectively reasonable,” which has yet to be defined by the courts. A definition of objectively reasonable is expected to emerge as new ordinances across the state are challenged in court.
City Attorney Jim Forrester said local governments across the state are putting together a variety of restrictions, based on their own specific situations. Complying with the court rulings and legislation is such a moving target that the Oregon League of Cities, which typically makes recommends for ordinances in such situations, has not done so this time.
“It’s all over the place…there really isn’t consensus here,” Forrester said. “We want to have something that can be enforced and that works.”
Forrester said many of the new restrictions being implemented across the state are expected to be challenged in court. And those court rulings could lead to communities, including Roseburg, adjusting their restrictions down the road.
“The longer that this plays out the more information everyone is going to have,” he said. “It’s new for everybody.”
Messenger, Forrester, Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein and other city officials have been looking at dozens of potential restrictions, all connected to the time, place and manner in which the homeless can camp in public. The restrictions are intended to work together.
Time restrictions regulate when camping is allowed in areas that are not prohibited. Place restrictions prohibit camping in designated areas at all times, unless a special permit is issued. And manner restrictions regulate how camping can occur in the areas and times that are not prohibited.
“We’ve tried to capture this baseline of time, place and manner and get your input,” Messenger told the council.
Time regulations are typically handled one of two ways: Restrict camping to certain hours, like between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.., or restrict it to a certain number of continuous hours, like a maximum of 24 hours in the same location. Camping outside of the selected limits would be a violation.
The council Monday said they preferred restricting camping to certain hours, which could change depending on the season, and when daylight comes and goes. Restricting camping to certain hours, such as between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., means everyone camping in public would have to pack up and clear out their sites each day.
However, exceptions would be extended during severe weather events, such as extreme cold or heat, Messenger said. She also said there would be some flexibility with ordinances. For example, in the winter when it gets dark early, tents would most likely be allowed to set up before 8 p.m., she said.
“I would be shocked if we were enforcing after dark, even if it is against the ordinance,” she said.
In addressing place regulations, councilors were presented with more than a dozen possible restrictions on where the homeless could camp.
Restrictions on manner regulate what is allowed within the camps. Proposed restrictions presented Monday include: Requiring all animals be leashed or crated at all times; prohibiting garbage, debris, unsanitary or hazardous materials to be accumulated or left behind; prohibiting structures to be built or erected; and limiting camps to 100 square feet.
City Councilor Brian Prawitz suggested prohibiting camping at all city parks around-the-clock, but Councilor Andrea Zielinski said that was too restrictive.
“If you take away the parks, where are people going to camp? You can’t take away everything,” she said.
Forester concurred.
“If we take too many places then it’s a problem, and it might not be objectively reasonable,” he said.
Councilor David Mohr asked if the restriction on attaching anything to a tree on public property would preclude him from putting up a hammock in a park. Messenger said it would.
The Council concluded the meeting by talking about schedules — namely, how to allow public input and still meet the July 1 deadline for implementation.
The Council decided to post the proposed restrictions on the city website by May 1, then conduct a first reading and allow public comment at the Council’s May 8 meeting. Unless major changes are needed, that will give the city time to have a required second reading and meet the July 1 deadline.
If major changes are needed, the council can still meet the deadline by setting a date for the new ordinance’s implementation, if needed, rather than waiting the customary 30 days, Forrester said.
(1) comment
"No tents at the Stewart Park duck pond," is vague. Perhaps should read: No tents within "x" number of (feet or yards) of the Stewart Park duck pond, its tributaries, and associated wetlands.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.