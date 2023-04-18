220531-nrr-homelessyouths (copy)

A homeless camp along the bank of the South Umpqua River near Gaddis Park, shown in this photo from May 2022.

 News-Review file photo

No tents at the Stewart Park duck pond, Gaddis Park or near the river. No large camps. No camping on public property anywhere in the city during the day, nor any belongings left behind.

Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

melrosereader
melrosereader

"No tents at the Stewart Park duck pond," is vague. Perhaps should read: No tents within "x" number of (feet or yards) of the Stewart Park duck pond, its tributaries, and associated wetlands.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.