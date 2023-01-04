Roseburg City Recorder Amy Sowa administered the oath of office to new and returning city officials Tuesday.
Mayor Larry Rich was sworn in, as well as city councilors Kylee Rummel, Shelley Briggs Loosley, Ellen Porter, Ruth Smith and David Mohr.
Around 25 people joined to witness and welcome the incoming City Council.
“This is the largest group I think we have ever had at a swearing-in ceremony,” said Sowa. “It really is an honor to be able to do this. I always enjoy meeting the new councilors as they come.”
Rummel, Briggs Loosley, Porter and Smith won their race in the November election, while Mohr was appointed to replace Sheri Moothart on Dec. 12.
“I am ready to go to work,” said Mayor Larry Rich, “I am excited to work with our new group of councilors.”
Mohr, Smith and Porter are new to the City Council and will attend their first meeting in their new capacity at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Roseburg City Hall.
“I am feeling a little bit uncertain,” said Mohr, the appointed councilor for Ward 1 position 2. “This is the quiet place where you sit back and learn and observe, where you find out what is going on and where you can help.”
Roseburg City Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. For more information, check out the Roseburg City Council webpage.
“I am looking forward to the challenge,” said Ellen Porter, councilor for Ward 3 Position 1. “I have served on a few commissions before, but never City Council.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
