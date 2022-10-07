Amy Sowa may be retiring from her position as Roseburg assistant city manager and city recorder in six months, but she's making sure those last months get used effectively.
"We are currently reviewing the City Charter that hasn’t been updated since 1983 and I hope to be around long enough to get property arranged for the urban homeless camp before I am gone," Sowa said. "I'm not really planning to come back and work again for a while. It's not my plan, but I'll be available by phone.”
It's that attitude that helped Sowa earn the title of 2022 Recorder of the Year, an award bestowed on her by the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders,
“She is well-deserving of the award," Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich said. "She is very personable and easy to work with. She’s also very dedicated to our city."
Sowa was nominated because of the pivotal role she has played in the city’s efforts to tackle one of the most challenging issues facing Roseburg and all communities right now: homelessness.
“Amy stepped up to be our staff liaison for the Homeless Commission,' Rich said. "She is the glue that keeps everyone working together and moving forward to accomplish the goals of the Homeless Commission."
Sowa will continue to play a role in everything the City Council and city staff implement to continue addressing challenges involving homelessness.
“It's put me in a position to be able to be involved when we went out to look for the property and operator for the Navigation Center, which was a huge learning curve," she said. "As city officials, we aren't in the social services world. We just don't know things about it. We had to rely heavily on reaching out to other agencies in different cities that have done this work.”
As a certified master municipal clerk with more than 20 years of experience, Sowa has extensive expertise with legislative and council procedures, records management, organization and administration, special projects and public relations.
“The award means a lot, very much a lot, but the thing that almost means more to me is the nomination from my peers,” said Sowa. “That's how you get this award is a nomination to the president of our state organization, and I was really touched that all the department heads signed off.”
Sowa worked as a city recorder in Springfield for 17 years and four years in Roseburg.
“There's a lot of other recorders that could have easily won,” said Sowa. “I give credit to the staff for writing such a nomination letter that they sold me to the president of the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders.”
