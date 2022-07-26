A Roseburg-based contractor is facing a third complaint in Douglas County court involving faulty, defective or incomplete construction.
Jeffrey Cederstrand, operator of J&J Construction and Septics, is already facing more than $370,000 in judgements levied against his business in both civil and small claims court this year, and another Roseburg resident has filed a second small claims case against the contractor.
The business has since ceased operations.
Cederstrand said Monday that the claims were a result of being unable to maintain a reliable workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had a bunch of jobs, and my workers went (absent without leave)," Cederstrand said. "I lost a bunch of jobs and just stopped working."
In a civil judgement issued May 19, Cederstrand was ordered to pay more than $368,000 to Etta Keltz, who alleged poor construction on a home rebuild which she claimed led to further property damage at her residence on Alta Vista Avenue in Drain.
An April judgement in a small claims case required Cederstrand to pay Gary and Kyrstin Gannon $2,687 for what the Gannons' complaint called "negligent" sewer repair which left the family unable to use the bathroom of their West Altamont Street home in Roseburg causing waste water to drain into the surrounding soil.
The Gannons purchased the home in October 2021 after Cederstrand's company had reportedly replaced a sewer drain between the house and the street as a condition of the sale. But Gary Gannon said Cederstrand admitted to not replacing waste water connections with both the house's kitchen and front bathroom.
"(Cederstrand) flat told me what he did and that he didn't need to investigate," Gary Gannon said on July 20, adding that another construction company was enlisted to correct the damage, a job which took two days to complete.
"Our complaint was small, but I'm trying to understand how he keeps doing what he's doing," Gary Gannon said. "I can't imagine what he did to owe somebody $360,000. It blows my mind."
In December 2020, Keltz enlisted Cederstrand's company to tear down the remains of her home, which was badly damaged in a fire, and build a new home on the same property in Drain. In a 13-page complaint filed in Douglas County Circuit Court in February 2022, Keltz alleged that during the demolition of her burned-out home — and the concrete foundation — Cederstrand's company failed to properly mark tie-ins for septic, water and elecrical connections prior to pouring the new concrete foundation.
Keltz's complaint also alleged that the new foundation was "out of square, level and plumb" and was the incorrect width, ultimately causing property damage. The siding installed was the incorrect size, the complaint alleges, leaving a "six-inch gap around the top of the building's exterior."
Court documents include a contract between Keltz and J&J Construction and Septic in which Keltz agreed to pay the contractor a total of $258,500 for the new construction. The summary judgement awarded to Keltz totaled $368,897.83 according to the Oregon Construction Contractors Board.
A second small-claims case was filed against Cederstrand's company on May 24, where Roseburg resident Mark Ralston alleges that Cederstrand accepted $11,000 to install three custom windows in the theater room of Ralston's Garden Valley home.
In the complaint, Ralston alleges that Cederstrand accepted payment for the windows, which were to be ordered through Lowe's Home Improvement. The complaint alleges that only one window had been ordered — at a cost of $2,308.94 — in October 2021 and arrived February 6. Ralston filed a formal complaint with the CCB and after contacting Cederstrand, a board agent reportedly told Ralston that Cederstrand reportedly did not have the money to order the remaining windows and "would not participate in arbitration conducted by the CCB."
Cederstrand said the pandemic made it difficult to find reliable workers to meet his construction obligations.
"I went through 70 people last year," Cederstrand said of trying to rebuild his workforce. "I couldn't get anybody dependable. I would get calls from customers that guys didn't show up or they were standing around not knowing what to do."
According to the Construction Contractors Board, Cederstrand's bond, No. 208694, first issued in December 2015, expired Dec. 1, 2021.
Cederstrand is in the process of filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection and intentionally allowed his CCB to expire.
"I'm 63 years old," Cederstrand said. "I can't deal with this crap."
