John Wilkerson plays guitar at a camp site in Roseburg's Gaddis Park on Wednesday. When asked about the possibility of moving his camp site to a property operated by a nonprofit organization or a public or commercial property designated to allow unhoused tent camping, he said he might be interested, but that he’d like to see what shape the site would take first.
The Roseburg City Council Monday approved a framework to allow tent camping for the unhoused on city properties made available by those property owners.
Those properties are limited to those operated by a nonprofit organization or public and commercial property located outside a residential zone. Church properties which choose to accept tent camping within a residential area are exempt from that exclusion.
The resolution approved at Monday's meeting comes a little more than six months after the city signed off on a similar vehicle camping model at its Dec. 13 meeting when the city was in the midst of a two-week run of overnight low temperatures in the mid-30s.
Roseburg's vehicle camping program was modeled after one in Salem, which allowed vehicle camping in non-residential areas between the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. at no more than eight sites in the city, and each site could have up to six vehicles. Salem also required that a restroom be located at each site.
With the resolution passed by the Roseburg City Council regarding tent camping, a property willing to host tent campers would be required to provide at least two portable restroom facilities as well as adequate garbage service. Additionally, the property must have a dedicated person to provide supervision on the property during camping hours.
Shelters with the availability of electricity would require a separate camping permit, as would any vehicles. No open flames are allowed at open sites, and property owners are forbidden for charging a fee to campers.
The city also set a limit of no more than 10 such tents and/or properly permitted vehicles at a single location, as well as an occupancy of no longer than 29 days.
As part of the resolution passed Monday, the city said that property owners interested in hosting tent camping should "carefully consider whether hosting tent camping is appropriate for themselves and their property, and whether they have the necessary resources to successfully host individuals, groups or families in a tent camping environment."
The city also said that anyone interested in hosting tent camping "undertake their own research on the subject, and obtain the advice of their own attorney before deciding to host tent camping."
