Ashley Tyshanne Reynolds entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree manslaughter in the death of James Leroy Hood sometime in the spring of 2021.
The 36-year-old Roseburg woman was one of three people implicated in the death of the then-41-year-old Camas Valley man, whose body was discovered in a barn in the Round Prairie area south of Dillard last summer.
An initial report indicated the victim, James Leroy Hood, had died from a single gunshot to the head by a .38-caliber hollow point bullet.
Hood's family had not heard from him since March 11, 2021, which prompted a missing persons investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
According to a court document, Reynolds voluntarily pled guilty to one charge of first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge George Ambrosini to 20 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The plea agreement with the District Attorney's office avoided a first-degree murder conviction, which would have carried a minimum sentence of 25 years under Oregon's Measure 11 mandatory sentencing guidelines.
Another suspect in Hood's death, 34-year-old William McClure of Roseburg, also pled down to a first-degree manslaughter charge as well as one charge of abusing a corpse. He will receive his sentencing from Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson Sept. 1.
Reynolds and McClure were the first two suspects taken into custody after Hood's body was discovered, and a search of their Newton Creek Road trailer uncovered a .38-caliber pistol with rounds consistent to the slug removed from Hood's skull during autopsy.
A third suspect, Dustan Allan Conn, 41, of Roseburg, was also implicated in the suspected killing and was charged with second-degree murder as well as two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Conn is currently being held without bail in the Douglas County Jail. His next court hearing will be before Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge on June 30.
The trio were alleged to have forced Hood into a barn on Raleigh Road at gunpoint. Once in the barn, Hood was reportedly "beaten with a baseball bat and by other means" before Reynolds was alleged to have shot Hood in the head, according to court documents.
