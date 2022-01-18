Haden Dorsey, owner and operator of Black Oak Retrievers, has filed a defamation lawsuit against numerous people who have recently used social media to question his training practices.
In a 14-page complaint filed in Douglas County Circuit Court Friday, Dorsey claimed that Monika Pacheco, Graham Hohn, Brianne Lecroix, Charles Lecroix, Krystall Bunnell, Dawn Stevens and five anonymous individuals made claims on social media platforms which have caused “intentional interference with economic relations and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” to the claim of $600,000 in damages.
Dorsey filed the claim days after multiple videos surfaced on YouTube of him reportedly abusing dogs as a part of his training regimen, according to his accusers.
Videos posted by Pacheco on her YouTube channel appeared to show a man claimed to be Dorsey physically and verbally abusing two separate dogs he had been enlisted to train. A photograph of Pacheco’s dog, a nearly year-old chocolate Labrador retriever named “Bear,” shows Bear leaving a crate in the back of a pickup, where the dog had been allegedly housed.
The defamation suit states that Dorsey, as the plaintiff, employs the training method of “positive enforcement” with the canines in his care. When more extensive training is required — and at the owner’s request — dogs can be boarded anywhere from 30 to 90 days for basic obedience training. Training of puppies can take up to 180 days, the complaint stated.
Pacheco — listed as Monica McClain — filed a small claims complaint against Dorsey on April 28, 2021, in the amount of $4,000, which she claimed was the cost to get Bear back from Dorsey. That case remains unresolved.
The seven named defendants in the lawsuit had yet to be served notification of the suit as of Friday, as well as the five anonymous defendants. No court hearing had been set as of Tuesday morning.
