Graffiti weekend may be focused on classic cars, but motorcycle enthusiasts had an option of their own to take part in the festivities as well, as part of the Motorcycle Show-n-Shine hosted by the Roseburg Elks Lodge in downtown.
The event, which took place Saturday, brought dozens of bikes to Jackson Street from countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Italy.
“It is a car-centric weekend, but there’s a lot of these old bikes too, you know,” said Randi Kobernik. “We think we fit right in. Most people concentrate on the cars, but there’s a whole motorcycle community out here too.”
Kobernik formerly served as an Exalted Ruler at the Roseburg Elks Lodge, and now is the chairman of the Motorcycle Show-n-Shine event, which he said has run for the past 5 years.
During the event, the Elks sold raffle tickets for a trike donated by an Elk member, with proceeds going to Meals on Wheels. The Timberland Corvette Club, a local nonprofit car club, auctioned another bike of their own, with proceeds going toward Camp Millennium and UCAN.
Dave Martin, who lives in Roseburg, brought a rare 1986 Kosman Honda VT500 Police Trike, a vehicle used by police in Oakland, California, during the 1980s for parking enforcement and funeral escorts. Now, Martin uses it for an occasional shopping trip or grocery run.
Martin said only 100 of them were made, and it’s possible that only 25 remain to this day. It’s one of multiple bikes and cars he owns — he said across his lifetime, he has owned a total of 144 vehicles.
“The weirder, the better,” Martin said when asked what attracts him to a vehicle. “I’ve had a lot of very strange vehicles. Even at these car shows, I go for the orphan cars, minor brands that have gone out of business. I like the weird stuff.”
Vince LeViner, who lives in Azalea, has been riding motorcycles since the 1960s, he said. He brought his 2017 Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide, which he customized to turn into a three-wheeler.
He’s owned the bike for three years, and doesn’t have any part of it that sticks out as his favorite.
“I love the whole damn thing,” LeViner said. “What’s not to like about it?”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
