MYRTLE CREEK — Representatives from Umpqua Community College were grateful Thursday as they received a donated truck from Roseburg Forest Products for use in the college’s truck driving program located in Myrtle Creek.
The truck, which hauled veneer and plywood for five years at RFP, was donated to the school as the company was in the process of retiring a number of its older vehicles.
“We said, well, what if we donate one of the better ones to the schools?” said Garret Ogan, operation manager of support services at RFP. “It’s to help supply the region with drivers and benefits the school. A rising tide lifts all boats.”
For educators at the driving school, it was an exciting day which will allow for additional hours of teaching, and will increase the potential for additional instructors to take up educating at the campus.
“What it ultimately does, is it allows us to keep costs down for students,” said Teresa Rivenes, vice president of UCC. “If we had to budget to buy a new vehicle, we would be budgeting that every month and having to pass that on into tuition. Through this donation, we’re able to save students money, and it (the school) has some of the lowest costs in the state.”
The college also partners with local trucking companies, like A&M Transport, which does maintenance on the vehicles and Ireland Trucking, which pays for the fuel in the college’s trucks.
Abigail Boone, who has been teaching at the school for three months, ran up to the truck to give it a hug.
“Sometimes, our trucks break down,” Boone said. “It gets frustrating because when we’re out on long trips and we have problems, that can create fear in students. There’s some great lessons into how we can just kind of wing it, but it can be scary for them.”
Some of the trucks used by the college have already logged over 1 million miles in their lifetimes. Ogan said the donated truck has approximately 400,000 miles logged on its odometer. Trucks can typically operate for over a million miles.
“It’s a keeper,” Boone added. “I just want to get in and drive it.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
