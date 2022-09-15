WEED, California — Roseburg Forest Products started disbursement of its community restoration fund Tuesday and had 80 people sign up on the first day.
“It was a strong start, but we have more to go,” Roseburg Forest Products spokesperson Pete Hillan said Wednesday. “Our intent is to reach out to as many people as possible.” He said the company had reached out to community centers, hotels, social media and government agencies to get the word out about the fund.
The timber company announced on Sept. 7 that it would set up a $50 million fund for the initial recovery needs of residents impacted by the Mill Fire that raged through the area during Labor Day weekend and continues to burn now. The fire killed two people, injured three, destroyed 118 structures and damaged another 26.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but at least two lawsuits have been filed against Roseburg Forest Products alleging negligence and pointing the finger at the lumber company as the cause of the fire. Roseburg Forest Products is not admitting liability.
Roseburg Forest Products announced on Sept. 7 that it is investigating equipment from a third-party manufacturer. Hillan said company personnel has not yet been able to go on site and is waiting on local and state authorities to complete their investigation.
A townhall meeting took place Monday where residents learned more about restoration efforts.
“We’re grateful that we were able to engage so quickly,” Hillan said.
The Roseburg Forest Products plant in Weed is still shut down as investigations into the cause of the fire continue. Hillan said the Weed location employs about 140 people, who are also eligible for the community fund.
While the plant is still shut down, employees are able to go back to work and help get the plant ready for when it will restart operations.
