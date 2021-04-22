The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks committee announced that it has had to cancel the show for 2021.
The announcement was made Wednesday morning on the group's Facebook page.
"It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the cancellation of this year's Fireworks show," the post read. "With COVID-19 restrictions still in effect, and being unable to secure a COVID-friendly location for launching the show, we have no choice but to cancel."
Organizer Rob Thomas said the group's request to use Reservoir Hill — the location for the 2020 show — and the Roseburg Regional Airport were both denied by the City of Roseburg. Last year's show resulted in a number of small grass fires on the side of Reservoir Hill.
Thomas said the group also looked into potentially hosting the show at Stewart Park or the Douglas County Fairgrounds, but both venues would cause liability and logistic issues and would make it difficult to meet COVID-19 restrictions pertaining to social distancing.
"There's no sense in us spending the money on a show without being certain that we can pull it off," Thomas said. "But next year, I'm going to have a Plan A, a Plan B, and a Plan C to make sure we can get it done."
Instead, the group is encouraging residents to attend other Douglas County celebrations to be put on in Winston, Riddle and Yoncalla. Diamond Lake Resort confirmed Thursday afternoon that they are also planning to have a fireworks show, contingent on approval from the Umpqua National Forest.
The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks committee is still raising funds, with a goal of $30,000 in donations, for its 2022 show.
