The Douglas County Planning Commission unanimously approved one of three plans presented by the city of Roseburg on Thursday to add a trail system to Sunshine Park.
The city purchased the park in 1999 with the attention of adding a trail system and for the entirety of the current millennium there has been a debate about those trails.
The city received a $148,790 grant from the Recreational Trails Program that was set to expire had the trail system remained an unrealized dream.
“The city moved the trails around 100 feet from the neighbor’s property lines as well as agreeing to fix and add fencing,” said Daniel Burke of the planning commission. “Compatibility with the neighbors is our big concern here today."
Douglas Forest Protective Agency, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 submitted letters in support of the trails, saying the trails would act as natural fire breaks, provide better routes for fire suppression efforts and allow for earlier detection of fire.
The people living near the area had previously expressed concerns about safety and homelessness in previous meetings, however, the public and applicant presentation and discussion portion of the city’s request for conditional use of the parklands ended. Thursday's meeting was dedicated to the planning commission’s discussion and decision.
“With the apartments right across from the park there will just be more eyes on the grounds,” said Dorena Guido of the planning commission. “These extra eyes will create a safety buffer for Sunshine Park.”
Roseburg Community Development Director Stuart Cowie and Roseburg Chief of Police Gary Klopfenstein said they did not anticipate an increase in the homeless population in the area of the park because of the location, because it does not have close access to food and services that are more available in the central areas of Roseburg.
“We’re excited to hear about the decision this evening,” said Cowie. “We feel like we’ve been able to address the code criteria in such a way for the planning commission to approve our conditional use permit.”
