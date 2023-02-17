Sunshine Park 1 (copy)

Sunshine Park east of downtown Roseburg will get new trail systems after getting approval from the Douglas County planning commission.

The Douglas County Planning Commission unanimously approved one of three plans presented by the city of Roseburg on Thursday to add a trail system to Sunshine Park.

