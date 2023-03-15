The fourth annual Roseburg High School Foundation Scholarship Night was held Tuesday, where five students, named as finalists for the Future First Citizen award, shared a total of $26,000 in scholarship money to go toward the college of their choice.
The winner of the award, Jazlynn Landeros, received a $10,000 scholarship, while the other finalists, Colton Kohler, Makaela Carter, Charlize Dela Cruz and Levi Shumway, received $4,000 each.
“Ten thousand dollars, that’s definitely life changing,” Landeros said. “I feel really proud of myself that I get this opportunity, and I’m really excited to come back to the community and help it become better and stronger.”
Landeros will be a first-generation college student. She currently has a 4.0 GPA at Roseburg High School and plans to attend the University of Utah to study biology as a pre-med student.
The award, which was originally started by local business leaders in the early 2000s, recognizes a student from Roseburg High School who has an exemplary academic record, shows leadership skills in extracurricular activities and someone who the organization believes will accomplish great things, contributing to Roseburg in the future.
The Roseburg High School Foundation is a nonprofit founded in 2017, a restructured continuation of the Roseburg Indian Booster Club that first began in 1980.
During the presentation Tuesday, the foundation also recognized 16 other students who received scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500.
Brian Prawitz, the organization’s president, is from Washington and never attended Roseburg High School, but did play-by-play commentary for their sports teams, and has three daughters who graduated from the school.
“I’m a shill for Roseburg, even though I’m not from Roseburg,” Prawitz said. “This is part of my connection, giving back.”
Prawitz said that the Future First Citizen award is a big deal to the RHS Foundation.
“These are like, lifetime memories, right?” Prawitz said. “I’m just thrilled to be able to build a little structure that we get to use to celebrate the success of the very best that Roseburg has to offer.”
The foundation’s vice president, Karen Goirigolzarri, previously served as the principal of the high school for 23 years. She said the award is particularly meaningful to the students because members of the community outside of school are recognizing their achievements.
“If you meet them, they are just the most amazing human beings,” Goirigolzarri said. “Articulate, bright, excited about their future. Our world is in good hands. It’s not what everybody might think.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
