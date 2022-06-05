Roseburg High School celebrated the Class of 2022 with a traditional ceremony at Finlay Field on Saturday, the first graduation held there since the start of the pandemic.
The stands were filled with parents, grandparents, friends and loved ones of the students on a drizzly day.
Aiyana Brown addressed her fellow students, describing the graduating class as resilient, hardworking and hopeful.
“Our shared experiences have brought us closer together and we have come out stronger,” Brown said, addressing some of the difficulties that came with transitioning from traditional high school to online learning to hybrid learning.
In his speech to the graduates, RHS Band Director Branden Hansen also talked about those difficulties and the important role the graduates played in bringing back the feeling of home for students.
“You enjoyed a freshman year unencumbered by Zoom classes and masks,” he said. “New vocab words like hybrid and asynchronous had yet to escape your lips. And then your sophomore year, all of that changed. The hallway ‘hellos,’ activities, routines, rituals, daily traditions; they all stopped. We had to put our lives on pause for a little bit and that was hard, really hard for a lot of people, for a lot of different reasons.
“What makes you special: You came back. And you came back in a big way,” he continued. “I don’t know if you think about it this way, but you should: It’s not the people on this stage or the staff, it’s you that made RHS a home for so many people when you came back.”
Hansen said it was the students who make high school traditions fun, coming out to celebrate sports teams, showing up to events, participating in campus activities and forming friendships with others.
Hansen encouraged students to focus on continuing to create real, authentic relationships. He said that if the pandemic, and Zoom-school, taught us anything, it is that “real experiences matter. Pursue those and years from now, I’m confident, you’ll look back on a life full of joy, peace, some struggle, but contentment and satisfaction.”
Brown referred back to the class motto in her advice to the graduating seniors.
“This year our class motto is, ‘Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good’ by Minor Myers Jr.,” Brown said. “Looking at the class in front of me, I have no doubt that we will do exactly that. Each one of us will find our own definition of success and have a powerful impact on our communities.”
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon made a brief speech to the class before it was time to hand out the diplomas. School board members handed out diplomas as graduates Marin Gray and Chelsea Miller read the names of all the students.
In addition to traditional high school graduates, the ceremony also included students who received their GED diplomas.
Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber was the last one to address the class, affectionately sending them out into the world.
“It’s that time, Class of ’22, that we let you go,” she said. “We see you, we believe in you, and we love you.”
