Roseburg High School honored three teachers at the end of the year staff meeting Monday for their service.
Mike Pardon, Russ Bolin and Jennifer Weiss were honored that in the media center at Roseburg High School. Principal Jill Weber was also recognized for her years of service as she is transitioning to a new role at the district office.
Bolin has been at RHS since 1990 and retires as the athletic director. Pardon retires as the U.S. History teacher after having been at RHS for 33 years. Weiss has been at RHS since 1992 and retires as the senior English and honors English teacher.
“I have been at this end of the year meeting for 30 years and watched some of my very best friends stand before the staff to be recognized for their years of service. It does not feel real that it is my turn," Weiss said. "It has been an amazing career, and I am very grateful to share life's joys and sorrows with the very best colleagues and friends that I could have."
Weiss went on to say the decision to retire was a hard one to make, crying in September as she knew her last first day of school would be in 2023.
"Another benefit of teaching in a small community is that my former students are still present in my daily life,” Weiss said. “The last decade brought the next generation into my classroom, and it was so fun to reconnect with former students by teaching their children.”
Each teacher was given a small parting gift as colleagues had nothing but incredible things to say about their fellow staff members.
"We have had great kids too and I tell people that all the time," Bolin said. "They're fun to coach and they work hard and all those good things. I never wanted to go anywhere else. This is where I have wanted to be and where I wanted to stay."
Weber was surprised with a plaque that afternoon for her efforts as principal for eight years.
“You have been amazing to work with. To be called the leader of this school has been one of my greatest privileges. I am so proud of what we’ve done and so proud of the way you serve our kids,” Weber told the staff. “We have high standards and we work to achieve those.”
Media Specialist Marie Felgentrager and Instructional Coach Tammy Withee were given awards as well. Felgentrager received the Intellectual Freedom Award and Withee the staff award.
