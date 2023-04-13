Roseburg High School hosted its annual Pride Night Wednesday, an event focused on showing incoming freshman the opportunities that are available at the school.
Adam Blue, an assistant principal at Roseburg High School, was in charge of the event. P.R.I.D.E, he said, is an acronym for positive, respectful, involved, determined and encouraging, attributes he hoped that incoming freshman took away from the event.
"Those are all characteristics that we want our students, staff, parents, and community to embody. Those are the values that are important to us," Blue said. "We call this evening a first exposure to that acronym and the meaning of those words, but it's also an opportunity to showcase to our incoming freshman all the clubs and organizations that we've got going on here for them to be involved with."
Hundreds gathered to listen to presentations from school counselors, speak with representatives from students' clubs and pet goats and lambs grown by students in the Roseburg High School FFA.
"Goats are my passion," said Sylvia Smith, who is currently raising 16 goats, and has been handling animals since first starting in the 4-H program at her middle school, before moving on to the FFA program at Roseburg High School. She also runs a YouTube channel, Silver Pine Kiko Goats, which documents her journey raising the animals.
"There's a lot that you can do in FFA," Sylvia said. "And sometimes people don't realize how much a young person can accomplish, but I use a lot of my time to take care of the goats, manage the small farm and this business. I hope the incoming freshman can see this as a possibility and that there's many other opportunities within the FFA to become responsible, hardworking and learn a lot of those good attributes."
Incoming freshman also had the opportunity to see the career technical education opportunities at the school, including robotics, woodworking and welding.
"It's mostly to help them not be scared," said Aaron Eubank, welding teacher at RHS. "They're coming in, getting a taste of it before they just get dropped into this class. They get to see this new world and not be so afraid to branch out and decide to try something new."
"The most important thing is just to get the incoming freshman introduced," said Gene Castillo, woodshop teacher at RHS. "They can go to auto, they can go to welding, they can go to FFA, all the things that aren't offered in middle school. They get to come in and look at all of the different opportunities here."
