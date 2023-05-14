Roseburg High School hosted a Robotics Spring Expo Saturday, which brought robotics clubs from across Oregon and representatives from the local engineering industry together to celebrate the end of the year’s robotics season.
“This is everybody in the states’ opportunity to come down and have that one big competition together, and show off their final product for the year,” said Ira Wier, the robotics coach at Roseburg High School.
Wier said that the event — which featured representatives 7 Robotics, Orenco Systems and Roseburg Forest Products — was not just about having some fun, but also showing students the opportunities available to them in the engineering field.
“These kids are all gearing up for a career in engineering,” Wier said. “...The chances of these guys going on to be engineers is quite high, if they go to school and do a great job. It connects industry to what they’re learning in school.”
The two robotics teams from Roseburg High School — RHS Aries, who competed in the world robotics championships hosted at Houston, Texas in April, and RHS Scorpio — were both present, along with teams from all across the state of Oregon.
“It’s kind of the next stage of industry in the United States, and in the world, really,” said Nathan Kusler, who works at 7 Robotics, a Roseburg-based engineering company. “I think when you introduce people this young, it gets them fascinated and it improves innovation. I think it helps them decide what they want to do.”
Members of the First LEGO League were also present at the event, an international robotics competition focused on children aged 8-12. Linda Koontz, a former Microsoft engineer and coach for the LEGO League, said the program helps students think critically and become better problem solvers.
“They say science is fun, that it’s about creative thinking. I don’t think science and math should be hard,” Koontz said. “And if you’re doing something with LEGO’s, it just opens their eyes to what they’re capable of.”
“The biggest thing these kids learn here is teamwork and leadership,” Koontz added. “Not necessarily the robotics, but the skills they learn here are the skills the industry is hiring for. Teamwork, leadership, applying technology, communication, all good stuff, and it can be applied to any industry.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
