Roseburg Public Schools approved the civil worksite bid for the new Roseburg High School softball field at a special board meeting Wednesday evening. The vote was crucial for the timeline of projected completion in Spring 2024.
“There’s a timeline in which you can do the dirt work; it’s right now,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said.
Knife River Materials received the contract after its bid was deemed the qualified low bid at $868,640.
The work includes all of the grading and concrete work. A concrete curb will wrap around the entire softball field with nailer boards connected to the curb for turf to be attached to and additional concrete pads will be added for bleachers and dugouts.
Cheryl Northam, Roseburg Public Schools director of finance and operations, said the $868,640 bid is just to start. Hellas Construction, the turf vendor, estimated another $500,000 to $600,000 in turf and cushioning.
“This is a pretty extensive project. Where it’s located, the field starts four to 5 feet taller on one end than it does on this end,” Northam said. “We’ve entered in the riparian setback area and that comes with its own set of problems and considerations.”
The field will be located behind Roseburg High School’s Finlay Field athletic facility. The school district owns the majority of properties behind the district.
A home that was used as a transition house for students aged 18-21 in the district, was demolished. Utility relocation is currently underway. Prior to the destruction, Heartwood Resources gleaned the home for usable materials and Roseburg Fire Department utilized it for training.
In 2020, the Oregon Department of Education notified the district of a potential Title IX violation regarding installed artificial turf at Bill Gray Legion Stadium, which is used by the Roseburg High School baseball team.
“Because we had the girls playing softball on non-turf this suit came forward and the district was deemed to be out of compliance — even though we don’t own the field, we rent the field. It’s not our property,” Cordon said.
Northam estimated the entire project would cost nearly $1.8 million in total, considering the additions of bleachers, batting cages, dugouts and a scoreboard. The school district will also put up a protective net between the two houses adjacent to the field to catch stray balls and a temporary, movable fence that can be placed at the halfway field mark for other sports practices.
“Where is this money coming from,” board member Michael Leone asked.
All of it is being sourced from general funds, according to Northam. “We have been setting aside a little bit in our major maintenance, we set aside some last year, the year before last year — we also budgeted it directly into the general fund this year for part of the cost,” she said.
Cordon said, “When this is finished it’ll be great, but this process comes as the interpretation of Title IX applied to this. It’ll be great for our kids, there’s no doubt about it. We’re doing it well, but not paying more than what is needed to get it done.”
The school district hopes to complete the project before the start of the high school softball season, which is scheduled to have its first practice on Feb. 26, 2024, according to the Oregon School Activities Association.
“It has been complicated with a short timeline,” Cordon said. “It’s a quick turnaround. Everything has to go right.”
(1) comment
How much co2 does turf sequester? This better end any comments from the district about global warming.
