230213-nrr-titleIX-01.JPG (copy)

An open field and some surrounding land will be the future home for a softball diamond for the Roseburg High School softball team.

 News-Review file photo

Roseburg Public Schools approved the civil worksite bid for the new Roseburg High School softball field at a special board meeting Wednesday evening. The vote was crucial for the timeline of projected completion in Spring 2024.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

(1) comment

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

How much co2 does turf sequester? This better end any comments from the district about global warming.

