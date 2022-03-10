Parents of Roseburg High School students were made aware of a report of threats, which later proved to be unsubstantiated, after receiving an email from Principal Jill Weber on Wednesday.
The email comes after the school received an anonymous report about threatening language written in a bathroom on campus. Administrators immediately contacted law enforcement who investigated the report but found no evidence of threats written in any of the bathrooms on campus, Weber said in the email.
“Student health and safety is our top priority,” Weber told The News-Review. “We take all potential threats seriously and thoroughly investigate them as part of our ongoing efforts to address safety and security in our buildings.”
Rumors concerning threats of violence have persisted with some referring to a threat of violence on Monday. Continuing investigations by school officials and Roseburg Police Department have shown the rumors to be unsubstantiated, the email said. However, Weber said that the school’s resource officer and district safety coordinator will maintain a presence all day Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”
All parents were advised to speak with their children about their role in public safety. Parents should let their children know to report any suspicious or threatening behavior to a trusted adult so it can be investigated, Weber said. In addition, students should be reminded not to spread rumors once an incident has already been reported.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
