Lithia employee Jerry Davis stands in the Lithia auto dealership loading dock as he explains to Roseburg High School students the detail that goes into organizing car parts before they reach customers.
Lithia employee Jerry Davis stands in the Lithia auto dealership loading dock as he explains to Roseburg High School students the detail that goes into organizing car parts before they reach customers.
On Tuesday, students from Roseburg High School’s automotive class toured Lithia Ford and Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Roseburg to learn about the industry’s many moving parts.
RHS teacher Eugene Castillo said it’s a great opportunity for students interested in joining the industry to really get a good idea of what that might look like. Even if students don’t decide to be a mechanic, they may still find a career at a place like Lithia.
“It gets everyone kind of involved and see what the industry is going to be,” Castillo said. “Rather than just being in the classroom teaching it, they can actually see it.”
Over 30 students split into three groups to tour the facilities that Lithia has to offer, which included the mechanics shop, sales floor and parts shop.
Lithia employee Jerry Davis showed students each department, including a glimpse into what happens to a car when it is being repaired. Students also got to see the administrative side of running a car dealership in the customer services department, getting a better understanding of the time put into customer satisfaction.
Students were introduced to the sales floor as they conversed with sales managers Doug Linder and Matt Pagels. Both gave a quick lecture on how interest rates work, the importance of having good credit and how they got into the industry at a young age.
“There is no magic when it comes to cars," Linder said. "A lot of times people will think there is this smoke and mirrors thing. It’s really straight forward, it’s like buying a house, like buying anything else."
Linder went on to say how much the industry has changed since he started at 18 years old. With the emergence of online shopping and smartphones, the industry has made adjustments to the way they interact with customers.
One of the last stops in the three hour tour was the parts shop that Davis described as the “life-blood” of any dealership. Davis explained the importance of attention to detail when organizing car parts as they go out to customers.
Davis implored students to find out for themselves what it is they want to do in life even if it does not mean going into the car dealership industry.
“As a young individual coming up in the world, it’s hard for you guys to decide what you want to do in life. So, you really have to wake up one day and decide what your ‘why’ is,” said Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.