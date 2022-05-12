WINCHESTER — "When the Robot Armada arrives on Mount Nebo, we'll be ready."
Those were the words of Roseburg High School instructor Nathan Eckman, who served as Master of Ceremonies at Wednesday's "Evening of Excellence," held at Umpqua Community College's Jacoby Auditorium.
Eckman was saluting the school's robotics program, but also giving a knowing nod to the nearly 300 students who were honored as not only being the best students, but also the hardest-working.
"We need events like this," Eckman said, pausing to give a nod to a smooth jazz soundtrack provided by members of the RHS Jazz Ensemble Melodic Minors. "This is good," Eckman said while looking over his shoulder.
"Tonight, we'll be celebrating people who are amazing students, their incredible parents, their friends, their weird uncle," Eckman said to laughter.
"I have the most amazing job, where I get to see these students do that job every day," RHS Principal Jill Weber said. "There are so many ways our students at Roseburg High School find out who they are and find their path to their future."
A total of 272 students were honored during Wednesday night's ceremony in every academic program the school offers. From world language arts to leadership, exchange students, math and science, physical education and academic all-stars.
Teachers in each discipline nominated up to three students based on a variety of criteria. Special awards were handed out in each department: a Confederation of School Administrators award and the Department Award, akin to the most outstanding student of 2021-22.
COSA award winners included Braxton Tabor (social studies), Zoe Traul (world language), Aiyana Brown (English), Grace Brand (visual arts), Mason Hinson (performing arts), Cecile Larson (math), Anna Willis (science), Abby Hooten (career and technical education) and Griffin Ziemet (health and physical education).
Special awards were also presented to the following department award winners:
- William Averett, social studies, Chuck Granger Department award
- Yajirrah Alvarado, social studies, Frederick Douglas & Susan B. Anthony University of Rochester Award
- Olivia Moore-Walker, world language (French), Tatiana Marchi (German), Elizabeth Eckman (Spanish)
- Matthew Sessions, student services
- Jessica Greene, counseling center
- Michael Kienel, unified award
- Cecile Larson, English
- Cybelle MacLean, visual arts
- Lacey Lambert, performing arts
- Marin Gray, math (it was later announced Gray has been accepted to Harvard University)
- Emily Hundley, science
- Eliza Eckman, science (University of Rochester, Baush & Lomb award)
- Makayla Sandidge, career and technical education
- Nash Singleton, health and physical education
The evening was capped by naming four students who would receive the RHS Pride Award: Aidan Anderson, Jackson Bartlett, Carter Stedman and Logan Ward.
