The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a missing Roseburg man and his 2-year-old daughter who were reported missing Monday.
Sean Michael Moss, 29, and his daughter Madison Moss were reported missing at 10:18 a.m. Monday, police said. The pair were last seen by Moss’s coworker the evening of Aug 9.
Sean and Madison were supposed to attend the Douglas County Fair on Aug. 10 but they did not show up, police said.
Sean is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has scars on his chin to his waistline and a full back tattoo. He also has a tattoo that reads “Lilly” on his left arm.
Madison is 3 feet tall and 25 pounds with curly brown hair and has one green and one hazel eye.
He drives a dark green Chevy Trailblazer with front-end damage on the right side of the bumper with Oregon license plate 549DBU.
Police are asking anyone with information on the pair to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.