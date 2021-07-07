A Roseburg man was arrested on suspicion of 14 counts of computer crime and fraudulent use of a credit card after he allegedly made a number of purchases with stolen credit cards Tuesday.
Daniel Leonard Sherman, 45, is accused of using the stolen credit cards at 10 different stores in the Roseburg area and making two online purchases, according to Roseburg police, who were alerted to the probable fraud around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The purchases were reportedly made between 9 a.m. and 12:35 p.m.
Sherman was identified as the suspect after being observed on surveillance cameras at several of the stores where the crimes were alleged. When Roseburg police contacted Sherman at his home, nearly all of the purchased property — along with the stolen credit cards — were recovered.
Sherman was also charged with first-degree theft and first-degree aggravated identity theft.
