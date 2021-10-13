A car crash near Sutherlin Sunday led to the arrest of a Roseburg man suspected of stalking a former girlfriend in the Oakland area.
Sutherlin police were dispatched to a car crash on Old Highway 99 North in the Union Gap area between Sutherlin and Oakland and found a maroon Mitsubishi Eclipse parked at an angle in the middle of the highway.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, Taruis Crettol, 41, of Roseburg, suffered an apparent head injury and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment.
During the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that Crettol may have been stalking his ex-girlfriend at a home in Oakland.
The woman had filed a restraining order against Crettol in September after an incident on Sept. 2, when she told investigators he reportedly had entered her Oakland home, began pulling clothes off hangers in her bedroom and told her “she was coming home with him,” according to court documents.
During that incident, the woman told investigators that Crettol reportedly took an old iPhone 6 from her which was inactive, but contained pictures of her children.
Shortly after, the woman reportedly filed a restraining order outlawing Crettol from getting within 150 feet of her, but prior to his car crash Sunday, another man spotted the Mitsubishi in a gravel alleyway behind his Oakland home. The man said he went out to confront Crettol, who he said had left several voicemails from an unknown number.
In those voicemails, Crettol reportedly admitted to placing a GPS tracker on the man’s Toyota 4-Runner to keep tabs on the woman, and that he was there to get the tracker back, the court document states.
Crettol was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and at his arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court was formally charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree theft and harassment. Bail was set at $155,000.
