A Roseburg man was arrested early Sunday morning accused of stealing a utility trailer from a construction company and leading Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies on a brief pursuit between Winston and Myrtle Creek.
At approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday, a deputy noticed a brown GMC Yukon pulling a utility trailer advertising Voss Construction of Roseburg on Old Highway 99 near Heartwood Resources.
The deputy contacted a manager for the construction company who stated there was no reason for one of its work trailers to be out that early in the morning, especially on a Sunday, according to court documents.
The deputy then attempted a traffic stop on the suspicious Yukon during a pursuit that extended south of Winston on Rice Creek Road via Brockway and Willis Creek roads.
The driver of the Yukon, Shelby Lee Yarbrough, 40, pulled over near the 1900 block of Rice Creek Road, reportedly told the deputy he was headed to a job site on Willis Creek Road but had taken a wrong turn. Yarbrough then reportedly told the deputy he was asked to drop off the trailer for a person named “Jack,” and that he did not work for the construction company.
A search of Yarbrough revealed a piece of a broken lock in his shirt pocket.
The value of the trailer and tools inside was estimated to be $15,000.
Yarbrough was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday and charged with first-degree aggravated theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $15,000.
