A Roseburg man was arrested after a reported hit-and-run in a stolen rental car early Thursday morning.

Roseburg police were called to a reported crash in the 1100 block of Northeast Stephens Street shortly after midnight Thursday, where one of the vehicles involved, driven by Justin Michael Wilkins, 30, had fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Officers later located Wilkins and the stolen 2020 Chrysler Pacifica minivan at the Howard Johnson Motel, 978 NE Stephens St. The van, property of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, had been reported stolen by the Newport Police Department. Wilkins reportedly had repainted the van dark gray and switched out the license plates.

Wilkins was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first- and second-degree criminal mischief and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run).

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

