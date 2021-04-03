A former Roseburg police officer is back in Lane County Jail after leading Springfield police on a chase throughout the Eugene metro area early Thursday morning.
Police said Jeffrey Scott DeWeese, 44, is suspected of stealing a U-Haul moving van and leading Springfield police and Lane County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase which ultimately ended near the Interstate 5 Glenwood exit, after he was apprehended with the help of Springfield K-9 officer Kirby.
Springfield police said that shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers patrolling the Interstate 105 freeway spotted a U-Haul van which was confirmed as stolen. After exiting onto Coburg Road, DeWeese backtracked, reversing course and jumping back onto I-105 traveling east toward Springfield.
As DeWeese neared the on ramp to Interstate 5, spike strips were successfully deployed. DeWeese, with tires deflating, turned onto the northbound on ramp of I-5 before spinning out. DeWeese then reportedly began traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-5. As LCSO deputies mitigated northbound traffic, DeWeese continued south, eventually reaching the Glenwood exit before a Springfield officer used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to force DeWeese to lose control of his vehicle.
DeWeese reportedly then fled on foot and was shortly detained by K-9 Kirby, after which he was taken into custody.
DeWeese, who served as a Roseburg Police Department officer from 2005 until his voluntary resignation in 2009, has been charged on suspicion of unlawful use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude (vehicle), attempting to elude (foot), reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
The arrest comes more than two months after DeWeese was arrested in Eugene on Jan. 21 after reportedly stealing a U-Haul van in Roseburg and attempting to break into an ATM at a local bank before being spotted in a Eugene parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.