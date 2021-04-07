A Roseburg man was arrested after he reported walked into a local tobacco store, urinated on the floor and kicked a hole in an interior wall Tuesday.
Roseburg police were called to the Yellow Flamingo tobacco shop at 177 NW Garden Valley Blvd., for a report of a man causing a disturbance inside the store.
Police discovered that Nicholas Ryan Mitchell, 40, had reportedly urinated on the floor inside the store before damaging a wall near the restrooms. Mitchell was located at approximately 5 p.m., and at the request of his parole officer, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail for second-degree criminal mischief as well as a parole violation for alcohol use.
