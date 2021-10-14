A Roseburg man was arrested after he reportedly punched through the window of a sedan and then intentionally crashed into the car during an altercation early Thursday morning.
The incident was reported to have occurred at approximately 2 a.m. in the area of Alberton's on Northwest Stewart Parkway, according to Roseburg police. David Kim Skurk, 40, reportedly got into an altercation and wished to fight with a male victim before punching out the driver's side window of the victim's Honda Accord, police said.
Skurk later rammed the accord with his Ford Ranger before leaving the season. Police later located Skurk at the home of a female involved in the investigation.
Skurk was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangering and reckless driving.
