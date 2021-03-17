A Roseburg man has been charged with two counts of harassment after forcing his way into his grandparents' home Sunday evening.
Travis James Couch, 34, is suspected of breaking into the home in the 1100 block of Northeast Crescent Alley, verbally assaulting his grandfather and throwing a glass of water on his grandmother, according to a police report.
The victims told Roseburg police that Couch pushed his way past his grandfather, screaming at them that it was "his house" and talking about "paranoid things." The grandfather told police that Couch yelled at his grandparents that they "didn't love him and should buy him shoes."
As police searched Couch for weapons, they instead found several magnets, which Couch said were to help "get the nanobots off him."
Couch was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on two counts of harassment and one count of first-degree burglary.
(1) comment
Sometimes a psychiatric hold makes more sense than an arrest.
