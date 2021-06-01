A Roseburg man has been arrested in connection with a car crash that killed his passenger Thursday on Del Rio Road northwest of Roseburg.
Michael Eugene Garcia, 43, of Roseburg was arrested in connection with the crash, in which the 2002 maroon Ford Taurus Garcia was driving turned into the path of an oncoming 2017 blue Volkswagen SUV, driven by Olyvia Renee Fox, 24, of Roseburg.
At 6:36 pm Thursday, 911 dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Del Rio Road near Wilbur Road.
Garcia, the driver of the Taurus, and an infant in the vehicle were injured and transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. The infant was later released and Garcia was flown to an out-of-area hospital, deputies said.
Garcia’s passenger, Alexandria Ann Contreras-Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox was treated for minor injuries. Fox is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Michael Garcia was booked into the Douglas County Jail Tuesday evening on charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering and reckless driving.
